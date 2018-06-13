Kerry Katona's split from her husband almost caused her to relapse.

The 37-year-old star has battled drug addiction throughout her adult life, but Kerry has revealed that she almost returned to substance abuse in the aftermath of her split from her third husband George Kay.

Kerry - who has kids Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge - shared: ''Routine is a massive factor for me, and anybody who has addiction. Routine is a huge ... if that falls apart then everything else kind of falls apart around it.

''Like myself, being on my own for the first time again after my separation, that was a massive trigger for me.''

However, Kerry resisted the temptation to turn back to drugs thanks to her doctor, who helped her to create a new, more disciplined routine.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', the former Atomic Kitten star explained: ''It was like, 'Right Kerry, you know your triggers...' I got myself involved with my GP, knew who I had to talk to and it was about getting that routine. Obviously, I was on my own and I had no childcare, so I had to get up, I had to organise a routine.''

Kerry explained that not having George or regular work in her life left her with a void to fill.

And so she has urged other addicts who find themselves in a similar position to ensure they have a routine in place.

She said: ''In this industry, you're always so busy and then it comes to an end and that is a massive trigger as well.

''So it's about putting things into place, so people who are in this industry or whatever industry you're in, know that you've got a long-term job ... put those things into place before it comes to an end.''