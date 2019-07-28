Kerry Katona admits the death of her ex-husband George Kay came as ''almost a relief''.

The 38-year-old singer - who was married to George from 2014 until 2017 - claimed that George's death has saved her five-year-old daughter Dylan-George from ''witnessing her father's psychotic episodes''.

Reflecting on George's death - which stemmed from a drug overdose - Kerry said: ''You have to remember the hell he put us through. To be honest, it's almost a relief he died when he did, when DJ is at this age.

''If he hadn't have died, it would've been me. My mum says she was just waiting for the call from the police to say he'd killed me.''

Kerry confessed she could never relax until George was either behind bars or dead.

The pop star also revealed what she initially felt after being told of George's passing.

She told the Sunday People newspaper: ''My first thought was that he was coming to the house to kidnap DJ. Then I got a message from his brother Ash, telling me to ring him and suddenly I just knew. I knew George was dead.''

Kerry responded to the news by screaming, while her other children - Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11 - ''threw themselves on the floor in complete shock''.

She insisted her children were all ''petrified'' of George, who passed away at the age of 39.

Kerry married George in 2014 but they split in October 2015, after 11 months together.

The duo gave it another go but they split again in 2017, with a source saying at the time: ''Tensions reached breaking point about a month ago and it all came to head when George told Kerry that he was tired of acting as a nanny to her kids.

''He is sick of being stuck at home, while Kerry was able to swan about and do what she pleased.''