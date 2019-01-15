Kerry Katona has claimed that her and her ex-husband Brian McFadden's daughters don't like their former stepmother, Vogue Williams.

The Irish model and her new husband Spencer Matthews have landed their own reality show, 'Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too', which follows their family life with four-month-old son Theo, but Kerry has revealed her eldest kids, Molly, 17, and 15-year-old Lilly-Sue - who she has with first husband Brian - won't let her watch the programme because they don't want to see their dad's ex-wife.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''I've heard it's really funny. But my daughters aren't keen on her so I can't watch it with them. I'll have to see it on my own.''

But Kerry will be tuning in to support Brian - who split from Vogue in 2015 after three years of marriage - on 'Dancing On Ice' and is hoping to take their daughters to see him in action with skating partner Alex Murphy.

She said: ''I'm going to go and see the live show with the girls. I can't wait - I know he'll be really good.

''He did a lot of dancing when he was younger. I reckon he'll make the finals! It'll be fun to see.''

Brian previously admitted he no longer has any contact with Vogue and felt it would be ''pointless'' for them to stay in touch.

Speaking last year, he said: ''I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby. I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family. [Spencer] is a great guy.''

But Brian -who is now dating teacher Danielle Parkinson - admitted it was tough giving custody of their dog, Winston, to Vogue.

He said: ''Not getting to see the dog is the worst part of it. Winston was my best mate and we wouldn't leave each other's sides. Vogue and I were sharing the dog but that didn't make sense anymore and Danielle is allergic to dogs, so I gave him back to Vogue.''