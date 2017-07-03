Kerry Katona's three-year-old daughter has cut off her hair.

The Atomic Kitten singer was shocked to find little Dylan-Jorge - who is known as DJ - had chopped her long blonde locks into a short crop, but she thinks the troublesome tot still looks ''beautiful''.

Kerry - who has DJ with her estranged husband George Kay - shared a photo of the youngster on Instagram and wrote: ''My dj who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair!!!! But she still looks beautiful. (sic)''

Little DJ chose a bad time to cut off her own hair as she was about to meet her future classmates, but her famous mother was able to make the best of the situation and covered the crop with a yellow hairband, while joking her daughter will be wearing a lot of headwear in the near future.

Kerry, 36, wrote alongside another picture: ''Dj working the camera.. off for her tester day at school did my best with her hair but think it's gonna have to be hats for a while. (sic)''

It comes just two weeks after the 'Whole Again' hitmaker - who also has Molly, 15, and Llily-Sue, 14, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, with second spouse Mark Croft - debuted her own dramatic short hairdo for fans.

She simply captioned the picture: ''New hair Doo! (sic)''

The busty blonde joked the new undercut made her look like a punk rocker.

Sharing yet another photo of her hair, she wrote: ''Mmmmm I think I look like I should be in some 70s punk band!!! (sic)''