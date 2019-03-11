Kerry Katona has an unusual thing she looks for before she dates a man.

The 38-year-old Atomic Kitten star has confessed she ''imagines'' what her potential suitor's face might look like when they have sex as she screened a possible date on E4's 'Celebs Go Dating'.

Deciding on whether she wanted to accept a date with Giancarlo from Romford, she said: ''Sometimes I try imagining what they look like when they're having sex ... What kind of face would he pull? ... It's a picture. A picture can say 1000 words, but until you meet somebody.''

Meanwhile, Kerry previously admitted she hasn't had sex ''in a long time''.

She shared: ''I've not had sex in a long, long time ... that's what I need to sort out! I've been on three dates, the first one was just a fan but the third one is looking up! His name is Steve ... I think this could be brilliant for you. Since I've known you, you've never actually dated. You meet someone and then the next minute they're moving in, you're planning the baby and you're getting married. You go from one extreme to the other!''

Kerry admitted she would sell her own sex tape, if she actually made one.

She previously said: ''I've never done a sex tape but it would be about 30 seconds long, what with my exes. Blink and you'd miss it! If I ever did one I'd sell it. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton got famous after flogging theirs. It's gonna go viral anyway, so you might as well make money from it.''