Kerry Katona is proud of her scars.

The 38-year-old singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly, 16, with former husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with ex-husband Mark Croft, and DJ, four, with third husband George Kay - has several scars over her body from various surgeries, including a £15,000 boob job fix and several rounds of liposuction.

But the star doesn't let her body insecurities get her down, as she's proud to wear her scars, and says anyone she meets in the future will ''have to accept'' her body as it is.

She said: ''Your body gets scarred, it gets wounded.

''I'm looking at my scars as a journey, as an era of my life. Each one tells a story.

''Anyone I fall in love with in the future will have to accept my scars because they are part of me.''

The former Atomic Kitten member underwent her first surgery in 2004 when she had breast implants in order to ''fill out'' her chest, after discovering that her breasts had dropped due to excess weight loss following her divorce from Brian McFadden that same year.

After the birth of Heidi and Max, Kerry's breasts dropped again but her implants stayed in place creating a ''double bubble'' effect, and so in 2008 she then went under the knife again to have her boobs lifted.

In 2010, she underwent a tummy tuck, and in 2016, she had liposuction to take four and half litres of fat out of her body.

Several of her scars also come from having to rectify tattoo mistakes, many of which are in reference to her former spouses.

But despite her scars, Kerry says she ''feels good mentally'', and thinks that's all that matters.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, she said: ''You do battle with your own head and that is the biggest challenge for anybody who wants to lose weight and get into shape. I have really got myself into shape in the last two years.

''I've never been one to rush into getting my figure back after having a baby. It's really important to enjoy your time with your newborn and not worry about hitting the gym.

''I hate the word diet and I think it's all a mindset. As long as I feel good mentally, I feel good everywhere else.

''I could be a size 14 and still be happy. It's what's going on in your head that matters and having a good figure is just a bonus and not the be all and end all.''