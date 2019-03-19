Kerry Katona's former partners have all been ''jealous'' of her children.

The 38-year-old star - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - has learned a lot from her previous relationships and won't make the same mistakes again.

She said: ''Every relationship I've had, th man has always been quite jealous of my children, of me giving them affection. That's not going to happen again.''

And if she does find a new man, Kerry wants them t feel ''lucky'' to be joining her family.

She told Closer magazine: ''I've learned to love myself now and I'm feeling more confident than I have in a long time.

''If I'm going to bring somebody into my life now, they're the lucky ones because me and my family are amazing and they'd be lucky to be a part of it.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer believes her string of doomed marriages are a result of her chasing the ''fantasy'' of a happy ending.

She said: ''For me, I always wanted to me a mum and a wife.

''When I met Brian, all my dreams had come true and when it fell apart, I felt like a failure.

''I tried to recreate what I had with Brian with Mark and George.

''Now I realise what I was doing. I'd always wanted a family unit and I was always trying to fulfil that fantasy.

''That's why I punish myself now for my mistakes.''

Kerry has accused George of being abusive - which he has denied - and she admitted she ''profusely apologised'' to her kids after they had split.

She said: ''After it was over with George, I was profusely apologising to my girls because when you're in a domestically violent relationship, you're almost groomed until you get out of it. I did eventually.''