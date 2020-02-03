Kerry Katona bought her mother tickets to see Dr Hook in concert for her 60th birthday but her ''k**bhead'' parent refused to go and watch the band.

The former Atomic Kitten star wanted to do something special for her mum Sue's landmark birthday and arranged for the family to travel to Butlin's holiday park in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, England.

However, the night of music had to be scrapped because Sue didn't want to make the long car journey.

Writing in her weekly column in New! magazine, Kerry explained: ''It was me mam Sue's 60th birthday last weekend and I wanted to make it really special for her. After all, 60 is a big one! So as a treat I booked us a trip down to Butlin's in Bognor Regis to see the pop group Dr Hook in concert.

''Well, mum can be a right kn**head sometimes and she refused to do the long car journey, so we ended up cancelling and losing the money on the tickets.''

Instead, the 39-year-old reality star took Sue out for a meal in her hometown of Warrington, but Kerry struggled to get over her disappointment at missing out on seeing the 'When You're in Love with a Beautiful Woman' hitmakers.

She said: ''In the end we just went for a meal in Warrington, which didn't feel nearly as special. I did get her a nice Pandora bracelet, but a Dr Hook gig would've been epic.''

Kerry also revealed that her daughter Lilly - one of her two children with her first husband, former Westlife member Brian McFadden - has just celebrated her 17th birthday with a trip to the theatre.

She said: ''Lily's just had her 17th too and I wanted to take her to the theatre as a treat, so it's been a big week for birthdays - and my wallet!''