Kerry Katona has revealed her dog Paddy is incontinent.
Kerry Katona's dog is incontinent.
The former Atomic Kitten singer has confessed she is struggling with the housework chores because her pet pooch Paddy's struggles.
Writing in her column for new! magazine, she shared: ''I nearly spat out my tea when I read that Gemma Collins has got herself a team of staff to help with the housework. Send them over to my place Gem - I could do with a village of staff. I'm struggling to keep up with all the chores because of my ongoing back problems - I have to sit down after a couple of hours and that frustrates me. And it doesn't help that our dog Paddy is currently incontinent - the amount of wee stains all over the carpet means it's totally ruined! But that's real life. Fancy swapping places Gemma?''
Meanwhile, Kerry previously confessed she needs a ''break'' from her kids.
The singer turned television personality - who has Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - is very ''proud'' of the way she copes as a lone parent but admitted it can be difficult not having a lot of support close by.
She said: ''I'm really proud of myself. I live in a six-bedroom, three-storey house down south on my own where I have no childcare.
''I've started to make a network of new friends and they help me out with the children from time to time but there are moments when I sit in my bathroom and think, 'I just want a break'. It's bloody hard! I love my kids but they drive me crazy sometimes.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.