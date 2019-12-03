Kerry Katona was left horrified after an 11-year-old threatened to rape her.

The 39-year-old mother-of-five couldn't believe it when a friend of her son Max, 11, told the youngster while they were playing a video game that he would ''rape his druggie mum''.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: ''I was shaken to the core last week by a very unpleasant incident that occurred between my Max and a young lad he knows while the pair were playing on the Xbox.

''They were communicating over the headsets and when Max beat the boy at the game, this lad took the defeat badly and yelled at Max, 'I'm going to rape your druggie mum.'

''Max was upset and confused as he's just 11 and he doesn't know what the word rape means.

''I wasn't at home so it was down to Ryan [Kerry's personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Mahoney] to explain and calm him down. I've asked to speak to the boy's parents about it, as I will not have my children bullied because of who I am and what my past was.''

Kerry admitted that the incident left her shaken as it made her see that ''it's not just online trolls who can attack''.

She said: ''It was such a terrifying wake-up call. It proves it's not just online trolls who can attack - the verbal word is so powerful and damaging.

''I feel like no one's safe, not even my 11 year old baby who just wanted to play his computer game.

''I know Max will be OK, but I've taken the Xbox off him for a while - even though it wasn't his fault - because I need to work out how to do the parenting settings properly. I won't risk him hearing threats like that again.''

Just last month, Kerry - who started taking drugs aged 14 and has openly spoken about her addiction issues - was left shocked after she was branded a ''cokehead'' by a child in her young daughter Heidi's class.

Our Heidi came home a couple of weeks ago saying one of the kids in her class had called me a cokehead. How do kids of 12 know about my drugs past from over a decade ago?''

Kerry - who has Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, from her relationship with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - has her suspicions about the playground gossip but is adamant young children shouldn't know about her personal issues.

Kerry added: ''It goes to show the parents are talking about me to their children. I didn't know what a cokehead was at that age and I don't think the kids in Heidi's class should be aware of my problems.''