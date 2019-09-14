Kerry Katona feared she was ''going to die'' on her flight home from Thailand.

The former Atomic Kitten singer -who has Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11 and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - had been on vacation with her partner Ryan Mahoney and some of her kids but their idyllic getaway came to a tough ending after their plane his turbulence, sending them all into a panic.

Kerry wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''We flew home from Thailand last week and I swear to God, I thought we were going to die - I'm not exaggerating.

''We were halfway into the flight and the plane dropped.

''My stomach was in my mouth, Heidi was screaming and Ryan looked like he'd passed out.

''Heidi turned to me and asked, 'Mummy are we going to die?' I had to tell her a story to calm her down, all the while thinking the turbulence would be the end of me.

''That's the last time I take a flight without a stiff drink first.''

The 39-year-old star's eldest daughter - who she has with first husband Brian McFadden - turned 18 last week and Kerry ''cried [her] eyes out'' when she called her on her special day.

She said: ''I can't believe it - my Molly's turned 18! I cried my eyes out FaceTiming her on the day as we weren't together.

''She was in Marbella with her dad and although we always knew that would be the case, it was hard to be away from her. But let's face it, I'm hardly gonna head to Spain with her and Brian, am I?

''She was happy though, because she got a car - a gorgeous Toyota Yaris - from Brian. She was dead chuffed with it and I can't blame her.

''I took her to Greece a few weeks ago as my gift, so she did very well out of her mum and dad.''