Kerry Katona's marriage to Brian McFadden was her ''favourite'' - but she thinks he's a ''d**khead''.

The former Atomic Kitten star - who married the singer in 2002 but they split two years later and she later wed Mark Croft and then George Kay - was unimpressed when her first husband recently branded the institution of marriage ''disposable'' but she still has fond memories of their time together.

She said: '''He can be a right d***head, that ex-husband of mine. Brian went on 'Loose Women' and said that marriage was 'disposable' and 'just a party.'

''I get it - he has a girlfriend and has to be respectful, but it was a weird thing to say considering he was married to me.

''He's always going to be in my life and I wish him well, but my side of the story is very different.

''In my opinion, it was my favourite marriage and I'm not going to let him take that away from me.''

The 38-year-old star - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with Brian, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with Mark and Dylan-Jorge, four, with George - hailed her union with the former Westlife singer as ''iconic'' and claimed even now fans want her to reunite with her first husband.

She added in her column to new! magazine: ''Yes it was a bloody great party, but he cheated on me with a lap dancer and that broke us.

''We were such an iconic couple at the time - even now I get messages from people telling me to get back with Brian. But it's been 15 years. I've popped out 70 kids since then.''

Kerry also admitted that Brian - who has also been married to Vogue Williams and is now in a relationship with teacher Danielle Parkinson - was never particularly hands-on when their kids were young.

She said: ''While my other husbands were quite hands-on, I only ever left Brian with Molly and Lilly overnight once and I almost had a breakdown!

''Bri wasn't one to change or feed the kids and I knew if I wasn't doing it, it wouldn't get done properly.''