Kerry Katona's estranged husband is reportedly demanding a £20,000 a month settlement following their split.

The Atomic Kitten singer's ex George Kay - who she married in 2014 - recently filed papers to legally terminate their three-year marriage following their split over the summer but he is allegedly seeking up to £1 million over the next four years, leaving Kerry devastated.

A source told Mirror.co.uk: ''He is living on another planet if there is any way he thinks she could afford this.

''When they were together Kerry was the breadwinner and paid for everything for him.

''For him to turn around now and demand this is utterly ludicrous. How could anybody expect to find an amount of money like this?''

Kerry, 37, has had a number of financial difficulties over the past few years and is still ¬under a bankruptcy order.

Kerry and George have three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge together, while Kerry also has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from her first two marriages.

Kerry recently admitted that she's in ''good place'' right now, after accepting that her marriage to troubled George ''is over.''

She said: ''I am absolutely amazing, I'm really good, yes I'm going through another divorce but it is what it is, it's over and I'm happy and I'm moving on.

''He's the father of my children and I wish George nothing but love and happiness.

''I hope he finds the peace to get the help he needs but I can't continue to help someone when I need help myself and to take responsibility for my actions.

''I got to the point where I said enough is enough. I'm drained but I'm not sad, I'm excited about my future, and I feel empowered I walked away from a relationship that wasn't a right one to be in.''