Kerry Katona's dog ate her knickers.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children from previous relationships and is dating fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - is hoping someone will buy her new underwear for Christmas as her beloved pet has destroyed so much of her lingerie.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''I wouldn't mind some new underwear.

''Our rottweiler has chewed through my knickers like the little madam she is, so I've got s**tloads of crotchless pants now. What a bitch!''

The 39-year-old singer has lost almost 30lbs this year and recently admitted she feels so confident about her figure, she likes walking round naked when she's at home.

She said: ''I love my new figure and my confidence has gone through the roof. I'm surprised to be even wearing clothes at the moment as I love walking round in the nude. I'm confident and loving life. I feel the healthiest I have been in a long, long time.''

Kerry underwent a breast uplift and had new implants inserted in June and she is absolutely delighted with her ''new boobs''.

She said: ''I have my stretch marks and cellulite and I am proud. I'm feeling really confident. Any woman, no matter how perfect their body is, will always find fault. We have to accept those imperfections.

''After five children, I was tripping over my nipples - it almost became a health and safety issue! I didn't want my nipples touching my belly button any more. My new boobs have given me confidence when I take off my bra.''