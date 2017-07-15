Kerry Katona is terrified her divorce from George Kay will ''bleed her dry.''

The Atomic Kitten singer announced recently that she's called it quits with her third husband for the second time following a series of blazing rows and, although she's adamant they'll never get back together, she's worried that terminating their relationship will cost her thousands.

A source said: ''Kerry's worked hard to get out of financial difficulty since her second bankruptcy four years ago. She's 100 per cent sure that splitting up with George is the right thing to do but she knows a divorce won't be cheap.''

The 36-year-old star has worked hard over the past few years to sort out her financial situation and is adamant George won't be getting a penny of her cash, although she expects things to get messy as their three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge is keeping them tied together.

The insider explained: ''Despite her celebrity status, Kerry's a normal working mum working hard to make ends meet. Divorce can end up costing thousands and Atomic Kitten concerts just aren't that lucrative. But Kerry's determined George won't get a penny of her money - although, of course, she wants him to have contact with their daughter Dylan-Jorge.''

This isn't the first time Kerry has been through a divorce as she went through the same process with her first husband Brian McFadden, with whom she has Molly, 15, and Lily-Sue, 14, and second spouse Mark Croft, whom she has 10-year-old daughter Heidi and nine-year-old son Maxwell.

The source added to NOW magazine: ''This has totally put Kerry off the idea of marriage - she says the only people who win are greedy lawyers.''

Kerry married George, 37, in 2014 but things came crashing down less than a year later when she dumped him following allegations that he'd assaulted her at her home in West Sussex.

The blonde beauty later dropped the charges and decided to give things another go with him.