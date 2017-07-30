Kerry Katona's daughters begged her to leave her husband George Kay.

Last month, the 36-year-old star called it quits with her third husband for the second time following a series of blazing rows and admitted that her daughters Molly, 15, and Lily-Sue, 14 - from her first marriage to Brian McFadden - had been urging her to end the relationship for some time.

Speaking to the Sunday People, Kerry said: ''I feel like the worst mother in the world and I will never forgive ¬myself.

''No child should have to hear what they heard or see what they saw.

''I sat my Molly and Lily down because they're older and all I could do was ¬profusely apologise to them.

''I said to the girls, 'I'm so sorry I've let this go on for so long.'

''They said, 'Why are you standing for this? Just leave him.'''

And Kerry feels guilty that she didn't walk away sooner.

She said: ''I should have seen the ¬warning signs and walked away.

''I don't want my daughters to think it's acceptable to be in a relationship like that or for my son to think it's acceptable to treat women that way either.''

Although with Molly and Lily-Sue, Kerry has three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge with George and 10-year-old daughter Heidi and nine-year-old son Maxwell with her second husband Mark Croft.

Kerry married George, 37, in 2014 but things came crashing down less than a year later when she dumped him following allegations that he'd assaulted her at her home in West Sussex.

The blonde beauty later dropped the charges and decided to give things another go with him.