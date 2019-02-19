Kerry Katona says Westlife bought her daughter Molly ''all sorts of designer stuff'' when she was born.

The former Atomic Kitten singer and former Westlife member Brian McFadden welcomed Molly, now 17, into the world on August 31 2001 and Brian's then bandmates - Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - couldn't have been more generous with the designer goods they purchased for the baby.

Recalling the guys' gifts in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: ''I remember the excitement of my Molly's first birthday. Ronan Keating bought her a Christian Dior outfit and the Westlife boys got her all sorts of designer stuff. I'd spent £500 on a Louis Vuitton Baby-gro, but what's the point? By the time my fifth baby came along it was Matalan all the way!''

Kerry - who also has Lilly-Sue, 15, with her first husband Brian, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - married pop star Brian in in 2002 but split two years later.

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star admits Brian, 38, is her favourite ex-husband and she will always have fond memories of their time together.

She previously said: '''He can be a right d***head, that ex-husband of mine. Brian went on 'Loose Women' and said that marriage was 'disposable' and 'just a party.'

''I get it - he has a girlfriend and has to be respectful, but it was a weird thing to say considering he was married to me.

''He's always going to be in my life and I wish him well, but my side of the story is very different. In my opinion, it was my favourite marriage and I'm not going to let him take that away from me.''