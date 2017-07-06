Kerry Katona's daughter coloured in her entire face with the singer's make-up.

The Atomic Kitten singer was horrified to find three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, who is known as DJ, had ransacked her cosmetics bag and given herself an unusual makeover, just a few days after the tot chopped off her own hair.

She captioned the picture: ''She didn't like the whole dressing thing so she thought she'd be a make-up Artist!!! (sic)''

And the incident capped off a bad day for Kerry as she'd also been to see her dentist for a painful tooth extraction.

She tweeted: And to top it off I've had my teeth taken out today... make-up ALL broken...(sic)''

DJ - who Kerry has with estranged husband George Kay - has proven to be a handful this week as not only did she chop off her own blonde locks, she also forced her mother to buy new bedding as she shredded that with scissors too.

The 'Whole Again' singer shared a picture of the damaged linen, and wrote on Instagram: @home_living_furniture thank you sooo much for my beautiful new bedding!! I forgot to say that when dj went on her cutting spree she thought she would redesign my new bedding @kylieminogue (sic)''

On Tuesday (04.07.17), Kerry revealed she has also cut her hair to match her youngest daughter.

She uploaded a photo showing off her self-sheared hair along with DJ and her 14-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue, whom she has with first husband Brian McFadden.

The accompanying caption read: ''Ok so I decided to cut my own hair so dj and I would be matching (sic)''

Her initial post showing DJ's unusual haircut had prompted numerous messages of criticism and concern for the fact the youngster was in possession of a pair of sharp scissors which could have caused her a serious injury.

But Kerry hit back, insisting that ''nobody was hurt'' and called for people to stop ''slagging her off''.

The fun-loving blonde - who also has Molly, 15, with Brian, and Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, with second spouse Mark Croft - wrote on Instagram: ''No body was hurt during dj hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying ''what if'' don't you all think I know this!!

''But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn't the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last! (sic)''