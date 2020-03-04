Kerry Katona's daughter thought her old bedroom was haunted.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has just moved into a new property with her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney because her youngest daughter Dylan Jorge, five, has been too scared to sleep in her own bed since her father George Kay died last July.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, the 39-year-old star said: ''Since her dad died she doesn't like being on her own.

''DJ was convinced the house we've just moved out of was haunted and would always make an excuse to come to us in the middle of the night.

''I love cuddling my little one more than anything, but it's not doing me or Ryan any favours not having the bed to ourselves.

''So now we're in the new place, DJ knows it all has to change. Her bedroom is much cosier and we're hoping the new environment will do her the world of good.''

Kerry spent all weekend moving into her new mansion in East Sussex - which is just around the corner from her old house - but was slammed with hurtful comments written by trolls after she was spotted smooching her man mid-move.

She fumed: ''Could you imagine saying this to someone's face!?? Think it's shocking how people think they know me! We've lived in that house for 5 years we have literally moved round the corner kids are still in the same school.

''I've been with Ryan for almost 2 years! And I'm NOT bankrupt!!!!!!! I am a bloody great mother!!!!!!!''

Kerry also defended her three failed marriages to former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George respectively, claiming that she wouldn't have had her ''amazing'' children - Molly, 18, Lily-Sue, 17, Heidi, 13, Maxwell, 11, and DJ - if she hadn't lived through those relationships.

She wrote: ''If I hadn't of married 3 different men I wouldn't have the most amazing 5 beautiful babies I have!

''I was a baby myself 21 when I married first time. I couldn't force a marriage to stay together when he left me for someone else!

''Yep my 2nd marriage not my proudest wasn't in a good place but I did love him at some point and got two amazing kids from him and my 3rd I so badly wanted it to work and I tried so hard!! (sic)''