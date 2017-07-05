Kerry Katona's daughter also shredded the singer's bedding when she cut her own hair.

The Atomic Kitten singer revealed earlier this week three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, who is known as DJ, had cropped her own locks and now the 36-year-old pop star has admitted the youngster's snipping spree didn't stop there and she's now had to get some new sheets as her Kylie Minogue at Home set has been irreparably damaged.

Alongside a picture of the damaged linen, she wrote on Instagram: @home_living_furniture thank you sooo much for my beautiful new bedding!! I forgot to say that when dj went on her cutting spree she thought she would redesign my new bedding @kylieminogue (sic)''

On Tuesday (04.07.17), Kerry revealed she has also cut her hair to match her youngest daughter, who she has with estranged husband George Kay.

She uploaded a photo showing off her self-sheared hair along with DJ and her 14-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue, whom she has with first husband Brian McFadden.

The accompanying caption read: ''Ok so I decided to cut my own hair so dj and I would be matching (sic)''

Kerry's latest post has got over a thousand likes and lots of supportive messages from her followers.

Her initial post showing DJ's unusual haircut had prompted numerous messages of criticism and concern for the fact the youngster was in possession of a pair of sharp scissors which could have caused her a serious injury.

But Kerry hit back, insisting that ''nobody was hurt'' and called for people to stop ''slagging her off''.

The fun-loving blonde - who also has Molly, 15, with Brian, and Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, with second spouse Mark Croft - wrote on Instagram: ''No body was hurt during dj hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying ''what if'' don't you all think I know this!!

''But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn't the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last! (sic)''