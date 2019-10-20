Kerry Katona was ''tripping over [her nipples]'' before having a breast uplift.

The 39-year-old star - who has kids Mollie, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - recently went under the knife to make her assets perkier and claimed the surgery was necessary because she'd become a ''health and safety'' risk.

She laughed: ''I had to have my boobs lifted recently for the good of mankind. I was tripping over my nipples.

''It was for health and safety - they were a danger hazard.

''I've had five children - I was tucking my nipples into my socks.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer is open to having other cosmetic surgery - so long as she doesn't have to pay for it.

She said: ''I've never paid for plastic surgery and I never would.

''But if you're going to get offered it for free, who would say no?

''As long as it's done professionally I'll give it a try - although I would never encourage anybody to get it done.''

However, Kerry hopes her kids don't want to follow her and go under the knife.

She told Closer magazine: ''If my kids wanted surgery, I would 100 per cent say no.

''Wait until you get into your late 30s or 40s.

''See if there are things you really want to tweak if it's really affecting your mental health and your confidence.

''I've had all this done because it's been offered for free and I'm in a position to do that - to enhance - not to make myself look OTT.

''My kids are beautiful and they know that.

''But if they get to their late thirties and there is something they want to change and it makes them happy, then do it.''