Kerry Katona has kissed her Atomic Kitten bandmates.

The 38-year-old star wasn't surprised by Mel B's recent claim that she had a night of passion with her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner because, although she has ''never been down there with a woman'', she and her fellow Kittens, Liz Mcclarnon and Natasha Hamilton, once locked lips with one another to see who was the best kisser.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she spilled: ''I chuckled when I heard Mel B say she'd had sex with Geri Horner back in the day. It doesn't surprise me. Once in Atomic Kitten, we all snogged to see who was the best kisser. I've never been 'down there' with a woman But we thought it would be funny to kiss on the mouths. Liz won, by the way.''

Kerry - who has five children from her three marriages - was dropped from the group in November 2017 but claims she still has ''no idea'' why she's been excluded from their plans.

She said: ''Speaking of the girls, I was gutted to hear they're doing a Stepback! Arena tour with the likes of 5ive and East 17.

''I wasn't invited! I don't think the girls will ever want to work with me again and I still have no idea why. But it sounds like a fun gig and I genuinely wish them all the best with it.''

The split came following a personal appearance by Kerry in Manchester in 2017, when one person referred to Natasha and suggested she ''lose the ginger'', Kerry answered: ''I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as toxic ****!''

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: ''Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic).''

However, Natasha later denied the claims she wanted Kerry out.