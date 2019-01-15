Kerry Katona has reunited with her long-lost brother Jason - after not knowing him her whole life.

The former Atomic Kitten star came face-to-face with her sibling on TV show 'This Morning' today (15.01.19) for a second time to discuss meeting each other last month, after both of them had no idea of each other's existence until the death of Kerry's biological father Ronnie Armstrong in 2008.

The 38-year-old reality star had been aware of her birth father's existence after hiring a private detective to find him in 2004, but had decided not to disrupt the life he had forged with his family.

However, after his death, Kerry made contact with Ronnie's widow, who revealed that he had children from a previous marriage, one of whom was Jason.

Speaking on the show, Kerry said: ''They rang me up and they were lovely. They were so nice. I met his wife and she held my face and she said, 'It's just like looking at Ronnie looking at you, you look more like your dad than any of them do.' They were all absolutely lovely.''

Kerry and Jason have been in contact for nine years after Jason reached out to the star via social media, but due to busy schedules, the siblings were only able to meet last month when Kerry was performing in panto 'Cinderella'.

Jason said: ''Kerry was chock-a-block busy really. She's always been doing stuff, she lives down south, I live up north.

''I have my family, my kids, I had commitments with my kids ... I had my own problems and issues that I had to deal with myself and, as I said, with Kerry being in the limelight it was never about a celebrity thing for me.''

The pair planned to meet up this February, as Jason was engaged again, but decided they couldn't wait that long - and Jason says the pair ''clicked'' as soon as they met each other.

He said: ''I think it's just that connection of not having the father figure there that we find something in each other, but we clicked.''

Kerry added: ''We did we got on straight away.''