Kerry Katona has broken her social media silence for the first time since the death of George Kay.

The 38-year-old star has only used her accounts to like some posts over the last few weeks but has now taken to Instagram to remember her estranged husband, who died from a drugs overdose earlier this month.

She wrote: ''RIP [praying emoji] (sic)''

Alongside her brief caption, Kerry shared two images featuring text, the first a brief missive on walking away from ''toxic relationships'' and the second a lengthy poem about death.

The first stated: ''You are allowed to terminate toxic relationships.

''You are allowed to walk away from people who hurt you. You are allowed to be angry and selfish and unforgiving. You don't owe anyone an explanation for taking care of yourself.''

The verse urged people not to grieve but to remember with ''joy''.

It stated: ''Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I'm following the path God laid for me.

''I took His hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play.

''Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found that place at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy.

''A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

''My life's been full, I've savoured much. Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.

''Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me... God wanted me now, He set me free.''

Kerry first met George when they were teenagers but didn't start dating him until 2012. They tied the knot in September 2014, five months after the birth of their daughter, Dylan-Jorge, but split the following year amid accusations the former rugby player had been violent.

Kerry - who also has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second husband Mark Croft - and George gave it another go but they split again in 2017, with a source saying at the time: ''Tensions reached breaking point about a month ago and it all came to head when George told Kerry that he was tired of acting as a nanny to her kids. He is sick of being stuck at home, while Kerry was able to swan about and do what she pleased.''