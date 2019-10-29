Kerry Katona once thought she was being ''attacked by an alien'' when a ''giant dragonfly'' targeted her.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was ''triggered'' last week when she read about presenter Paul O'Grady being attacked by his ''feral'' pet cow Dot because it reminded her of a traumatic incident with a dragonfly when she was a child.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I was a little triggered by the story of Paul O'Grady being attacked by a huge feral cow. Luckily, I've never been pursued by such a big beast, but once as a kid I was chased by a giant dragonfly the size of a desk.

''I was convinced it was an alien, it was that big. I remember running home to my nanna screaming, 'I'm being attacked by an alien!'

''Obviously looking back it was probably the tiniest creature imaginable but my God I was terrified.''

The 'For the Love of Dogs' last week told how he feared for his life when Dot jumped on him from behind as he filled up her water trough.

He said: ''There was that business when I was filling the water trough.

''She sort of jumped me from behind, knocked my glasses off [and left me with a] black eye. I thought I'd had it, I really did.''

Paul previously came across Dot with her head in his fridge and she peed on the kitchen floor before he was able to get her back outside by luring her with parsley.

The presenter thinks his beloved bovine turned ''feral'' because he gave her too much freedom.

He said: ''She was quite tame when I got her, but she went a bit feral - I think I'd given her too much of a free rein.''