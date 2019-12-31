Kerry Katona is excited for a ''fresh start'' in 2020.

The former Atomic Kitten singer's estranged husband George Kay, the father of her five-year-old daughter DJ, died from an overdose in July so she's admitted that after a ''hard'' 12 months, she thinks she's learned a lot in 2019 and looking forward to building on that next year and has high hpes for the future.

Kerry - who is now dating fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''It was certainly a hard year for me but I know I've grown and emerged as a stronger person and I hope in 2020 I'll continue the path I'm on.

''I've given notice on my house so we'll be moving in the new year for a fresh start and I'm really excited.

''I'm happy, healthy - even my back has been feeling better of late - so here's to 2020 being the best year yet.''

Kerry shed almost 30lbs this year and recently admitted she feels more confident with her body than every before.

''I love my new figure and my confidence has gone through the roof. I'm surprised to be even wearing clothes at the moment as I love walking round in the nude. I'm confident and loving life. I feel the healthiest I have been in a long, long time.''

The 39-year-old star - who also has kids Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, from previous relationships - underwent a breast uplift and had new implants inserted in June and she is absolutely delighted with her ''new boobs''.

She said: ''I have my stretch marks and cellulite and I am proud. I'm feeling really confident. Any woman, no matter how perfect their body is, will always find fault. We have to accept those imperfections.

''After five children, I was tripping over my nipples - it almost became a health and safety issue! I didn't want my nipples touching my belly button any more. My new boobs have given me confidence when I take off my bra.''