Kerry Katona admits raising five children is ''hard''.

The Atomic Kitten singer is a devoted mother to Molly, 16, and 15-year-old Lilly Sue - whose father is her ex-husband Brian McFadden - Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from her marriage to Mark Croft, and three-year-old daughter DJ, who she has with estranged husband George Kay, and though things haven't always been easy for her, she is more proud of her kids than anything else.

She told Closer magazine: ''Being a mum is everything to me.

''First and foremost, it's my purpose in life. It's the best thing but don't get me wrong - there are times when I want to sit in the bathroom and cry, it's hard.

''I am doing it all on my own - and I've had some terrible relationships - but at the end of the day, I've got my kids to show for it and they are what I'm most proud of.

''Every single day I can look at them and know that I've brought them up myself - and I'm incredibly proud of that.''

The 37-year-old star split from George last summer following a turbulent period and though she had known their marriage was over for some time, she still spent a long time ''grieving'' for their relationship in the months afterwards.

She said: ''In the last few months, I knew that our relationship was over.

''At one time I was blinded because George was just so handsome, but his ugliness on the inside came through in the end.

''When we did split, it was horrible. It was like a death because we'd previously been together 24/7.

''Once I'd kicked him out, it was grieving process, but I knew it was right.

''Now I finally realise that I can live without him and I'm excited for the future.''