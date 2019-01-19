Kerry Katona has quit drinking.

The 38-year-old star - who has children Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - suffers from bipolar disorder but is determined to ''conquer'' her mental health issues this year by focusing on the positives in her life and thinks giving up alcohol will help her.

She said to Closer magazine: ''I have amazing friends around me, I have my incredible kids who make me so happy. I have the buzz of exercise.

''So for me, the next few months are about sorting my head out, which I'm working at every day, and continuing my spiritual journey to happiness.

''I want to conquer my mental health issues.

''I've given up alcohol for 2019, which will help, I think. It's not going to be easy but that's what I'm aiming for.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer admitted the festive period, and subsequent return to a day-to-day routine, has been tough for her to cope with.

She explained: ''With bipolar, you have the highest highs but also the lowest lows.

''I did panto over Christmas, where I was constantly busy, but now it's back to reality - back to washing, ironing, school runs, cleaning.

''For someone with mental health issues, it's a lot to adjust to and it's tough.

''It's either a high or low - there's no in between with me.''

But Kerry - who has seen her weight fluctuate over the years - thinks there's nothing that combats the mood disorder better than exercise.

She said: ''I said it once, I'll say it again. Exercise is the most underused antidepressant in the world. It's the best buzz and confidence booster you can get.''