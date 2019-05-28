Kerry Katona is reportedly planning a ''low key'' wedding to her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

After rekindling her romance with Ryan following her stint on 'Celebs Go Dating' earlier this year, the former Atomic Kitten star has told friends she ''doesn't want to let him go'' and is eager to tie the knot with her boyfriend in a small ceremony ''on the beach somewhere hot''.

A source told Closer Magazine: ''Ryan is much more private than her exes and doesn't really enjoy the spotlight.

''She likes the idea of a wedding on the beach somewhere hot with just her kids and a few close friends.

''She feels so different with Ryan and like she's finally found someone she could grow old together with.

''She's so glad he stayed in her life and now they're back together, she's told pals she doesn't want to let him go.''

The couple briefly split at the end of October before Kerry was confirmed as one of the contestants for Channel 4 dating show 'Celebs Go Dating', however they got back together despite her filming for the series.

Kerry - who has kids Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with third hubby George Kay - previously admitted that despite being unlucky in love, she thinks he could be ''The One''.

A source revealed: ''Kerry realises now that she let her past heartache make her stop getting serious with Ryan and she really regrets ending the romance.

''Now they're back together, she's saying he really is The One and she would happily accept his proposal in the future.''