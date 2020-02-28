Kerry Katona has bid farewell to her beloved dog Paddy.

The 39-year-old star paid tribute to the pet pooch - which belonged to her late ex-husband George Kay - in an emotional Instagram post after she had the dog put down as he had been battling ''heart disease, lung disease, arthritis, cancer and doggy dementia'' as well as incontinence.

She wrote: ''Goodbye my beautiful baby boy sleep tight!! You were so loved and we will forever miss you. You have been the best doggy in the world and loyal to us all... miss you so much paddy ...

''you took your last breath in all of our arms in your home knowing how much you are loved and knowing how much joy you've brought to our lives ... through the good and the bad times you've always been there paddy, listening to me rant and rave about one thing or another! (sic)''

And in memory of the Labrador, Kerry shared a sweet post of the pet with all the family - including her five children, Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, and Dylan-Jorge, five.

She added: ''You've been the biggest consistent in my life for so long listening to me cry when I've been down and not wanted to burden human kind you'd just lay there and listened!!! You've know idea how much you've helped me pull through!! You've brought me and my children so much joy over the years baby boy!!! Will never be the same!! Love you always (sic)''

Kerry also shared a poignant poem about losing a pet, which included lines such as: ''You no longer greet me as I walk through the door. You're not there to make me smile, to make me laugh anymore.

''Life seems quiet without you, you were far more than a pet. You were a family member, a friend, a loving soul I'll never forget.''