Kerry Katona had a breast reduction ''for the greater good''.

The 38-year-old singer went under the knife last week to have her assets reduced and lifted and though she doesn't care about what others think about her body, the former Atomic Kitten star joked she's ''on trend'' for having the operation.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''Lucy Pargeter and Leanne Brown are getting their breast implants removed and I got mine taken out last week, so we're obviously all on trend.

''Ahead of my op, I joked on Insta that I hoped I didn't wake up with three boobs and luckily I didn't.

''Everyone is so obsessed with my body I don't understand it. I will do what I want with it - it's my choice.

''These are my boobies! I got them reduced for the greater good.''

The mother-of-five also revealed she's been having another problem with her body as she ''p**ses [herself]'' whenever she sneezes.

Speaking about Kate Beckinsale's recent Instagram post, in which she was lifting weights while sitting on the edge of a toilet, she quipped: ''The toilet thing is probably quite sensible. After all, she's had a child and she's 45 now.

''I've only got to sneeze and I p**s myself, so maybe I should try this next time I work out in the gym.''

At the weekend, Kerry - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second husband Mark Croft, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge with estranged third spouse George Kay - praised the staff at Zee Surgical Care for the treatment she'd had to stop her ''boobies dragging on the floor''.

She shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: ''So as you all know I've had a few nip and tucks here and there over the years which I'm not ashamed about and I'm very vocal and honest about...

''I have just had an uplift with a reduction and a implant put in so that my boobies are no longer dragging on the floor!

''After 5 kids it's become a safety hazard am sure you can imagine how swollen I am! This is first time after surgery I have ever been given aftercare like this!!(sic)''