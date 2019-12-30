Kerry Katona ''doesn't really like'' New Year's Eve.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft, and five-year-old DJ with late estranged husband George Kay - will be spending December 31 at home with her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney because she hates how crowded pubs and bars get with people wanting to celebrate the turning of the year.

She said: ''I don't really like it. I think the last time I went out on New Year's Eve was in 2000, in Ireland, when I was with Brian.

''It just doesn't appeal to me - too overcrowded, too busy - I'm 40 next year remember.

''I'll be staying in, watching a bit of Jools Holland and having a drink at home, seeing in the New Year with Ryan.

''I'm on a good path, and happy, so hopefully it'll be a great year.''

But Kerry loves the festive season and is feeling happier than ever before as 2019 draws to a close.

She told Closer magazine ''I'm feeling very content at the moment.

''Christmas is always my favourite time of the year, I just love it.

''The decorations, the cold and dark evenings, and cosying up on the sofa with the family. It's just a magical time of year.

''I'm happy - not just because of Christmas but within my life.

''It's taken me a long time to get where I am, emotionally.

''But I'm in a really good place right now. It makes a change from all the drama that usually follows me.''