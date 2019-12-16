Kerry Katona made her boyfriend take an STI test when they first started dating.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children from her relationships with her three ex-husbands - didn't want to take any risks with her health so insisted Ryan Mahoney underwent a full sexual health screening before agreeing to make love with him without the use of a condom.

Following Mel B's similar confession that she makes prospective partners have an STI check before they sleep together, Kerry said in New! magazine: ''I marched Ryan down there when we were first dating.

''Once I knew it was getting serious and we wanted to ditch condoms for a different type of birth control, I felt it was important to make sure we were both OK. It's essential to stay on top of your sexual health.

''Ryan's younger than me, he's gorgeous and I'm pretty sure he's had a lot more lovers than me, so it was a no-brainer.

''And let's face it, you're not gonna say no to Mel when she tells you to get down the clinic - she's called Scary for a reason.''

Kerry's confession comes after Mel B publicly spoke out about how it is important to discuss sexual health with prospective partners.

She said: ''I do think it's important to have that conversation before you have sex with them. I've done it. You'd be surprised if it's just part of the conversation how willing and able that conversation's outcome ends up being.

''I've been out on the however-many date, and I can see it's heading down that area, and I've gone, 'Let's go to the clinic together and get it done.' ''

Mel, 44, also advocated for safe sex, saying she ''always'' keep condoms in her bag.

The Spice Girls singer added: ''I'm single, I always have condoms in my bag. Not in my immediate backpack but I will have them if I know I'm going to be going somewhere.''