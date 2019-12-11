Since losing 30lbs in 2019 Kerry Katon has developed a penchant to walk around her home naked all the time because she feels so good about her body.
Kerry Katona loves ''walking around in the nude''.
The 39-year-old star has shed almost 30lbs this year and has never felt more confident about the way she looks and feels.
Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''I love my new figure and my confidence has gone through the roof. I'm surprised to be even wearing clothes at the moment as I love walking round in the nude. I'm confident and loving life. I feel the healthiest I have been in a long, long time.''
Kerry - who has kids Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - underwent a breast uplift and had new implants inserted in June and she is absolutely delighted with her ''new boobs''.
She said: ''I have my stretch marks and cellulite and I am proud. I'm feeling really confident. Any woman, no matter how perfect their body is, will always find fault. We have to accept those imperfections.
''After five children, I was tripping over my nipples - it almost became a health and safety issue! I didn't want my nipples touching my belly button any more. My new boobs have given me confidence when I take off my bra.''
And the former Atomic Kitten singer's boyfriend, fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, 30, also gives her a confidence boost because he is constantly complementing her on her looks and figure.
She said: ''My boyfriend is very fit but he makes me feel good about myself and that's what matters.''
Kerry credits yoga and ditching alcohol for her trim new figure.
She said: ''I train as often as I can and I do lots of yoga. We have our own gym in the garage and my boyfriend trains me. I like to get up at 5am before any of the kids, have a coffee and a cigarette an then do an hour's yoga - although sometimes that might me 20 minutes. I also meditate in the morning. I go to bed at 8.30pm every night. I also don't go out now and rarely drink.
''If I have two or three drinks, I'm s**t faced. I've got to do the school runs the next day so I don't want to be hungover. Alcohol has played a massive factor in my weight loss.''
