Kerry Katona loves ''painting by numbers'' to relax.

The former Atomic Kitten star has opened up about her ''weird and wonderful'' hobby after hearing that Sir Rod Stewart had completed work on his 124ft model railway after 26 years, and she admitted she finds the artwork ''so therapeutic''.

She wrote in new! magazine: ''My obsession is painting by numbers - I can't get enough of them! I find it so therapeutic, the brush strokes and the colouring.

''It really helps with my mental health. I can highly recommend it.''

The 39-year-old star - who knew the 'Maggie May' singer's ex-wife Rachel Hunter - is pleased to see the rock legend has ''finally finished'' his railway.

She said: ''I was delighted to see Sir Rod Stewart finally finished his model railway after 26 year.

''I knew his ex-wife Rachel Hunter, so I knew he was working on it.''

The 74-year-old singer recently showed off his incredible WW2 Manhattan, New York, replica called 'Grant Street And Three Rivers City' he built in the attic of his Los Angeles home over the space of almost three decades and he admits he wanted to recreate the New York skyline because he loves the ''landscape''.

He recently said: ''It's the landscape I like. Attention to detail, extreme detail is paramount.There shouldn't be any unsightly gaps or pavements that are too clean.''

The intricate display features a running railway station, period cars, lorries, along with several classic American city scenes, including a 1940s inspired Pennsylvania Railroad scene making the model 124ft long and 23 ft wide.

Rod also added a tribute to his British roots with an ode to his lifelong support of Scottish soccer team Celtic FC by incorporating a Celtic Coal & Steel firm building on the tracks.

Rod - who is married to Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart - began his model railway when he first moved into his Beverly Hills mansion in 1993 and he admits he has put a lot of hardwork and love into the project.

He added: ''I have to give it 110 per cent. For me it's addictive. I started, so I just had to finish. But if I had realised at the start it would have taken so long, I'd have probably said No! No! Nah!''