Kerry Katona has been left looking ''bloody bizarre'' after having Botox injections.

The 38-year-old star has vowed never again to have the wrinkle-smoothing treatment because she's so unhappy with the results of the procedure as she doesn't think she looks like herself anymore.

She said: ''I had some Botox done on my face.

''The trouble is, it's left me looking bloody bizarre.

''I had some in my forehead and the side of my eyes, just to spruce me up a bit, and it looks so odd - in fact, it doesn't really look like me.

''I really regret it but it's supposed to wear off in 12 weeks. After that I won't be doing any more - promise!''

The former Atomic Kitten singer is also in a lot of pain after recently undergoing a breast reduction and uplift but she's happy with having had that procedure.

She said: ''I'm currently in a lot of pain and very bruised after my boob uplift - but I can't wait to show the final results in a few weeks.''

Kerry also hit out at people criticising celebrities for accepting ''freebies'', insisting anyone in her position would have accepted the free breast surgery if they were offered it.

She told new! magazine: ''It annoys me when people kick off about celebs and freebies. Sorry but it's rampant in this industry.

''When people moan about me getting a free boob job, don't tell me they wouldn't do the same given the opportunity.

''They only take the moral high ground because they're not getting it for nothing.''