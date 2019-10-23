Kerry Katona says her pal Katie Price's ''mucky mansion'' was so dirty, it gave her ''anxiety''.

Katie, 41, recently revealed just how messy her home was before she cleared it out in a dramatic makeover, and now her pal Kerry has said the property was such a mess that it made her own home look like ''a bloody palace''.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, the 39-year-old Atomic Kitten singer said: ''Seeing Katie Price's mucky mansion made me realise I live in a bloody palace!

''You know I love Kate, but looking at all that stuff all over the floor in different rooms gave me anxiety!

''Kate's like me - she's given a lot of free things and it is tricky to know what to do with it all.

''I don't envy her having to sort through that lot!''

This isn't the first time Kerry has been honest about her thoughts on her pal, as she recently said she thought Katie had ''crossed the line'' with her facelift and admitted the last time she saw the 'Loose Women' star, before the operation, she thought some of her features looked ''weird''.

She said: ''Seeing pictures of my friend Katie Price after her recent surgery was pretty awful. Those wounds!

''And her ears look really big. I imagine they're swollen from where the face gets pulled up, but, that said, the last time I saw her they looked weird.

''I love Kate to bits but I think she's crossed the line.''

Following Kerry's comments, Katie was said to be ''upset'', but Kerry later insisted that wasn't the case, and they'll always be ''great friends'', no matter how critical they are of one another.

The 'Whole Again' singer added: ''Katie called me up straight away to assure me she never said [she was upset]. She told me she loves me, she misses me, that we're indestructible and nothing could destroy our friendship.

''We're planning on meeting up in a few weeks when I'm sure we'll have a good laugh about the rumours.

''The bottom line is, me and Kate are great friends. There's no big fallout. We've always been brutally honest with each other and we both know how this industry works.''