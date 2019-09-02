Kerry Katona thinks her friend Katie Price looks ''awful'' following her recent cosmetic surgery.

The former Atomic Kitten singer thinks her pal has ''crossed the line'' with her facelift and admitted the last time she saw the 'Loose Women' star, before the operation, she thought some of her features looked ''weird''.

Kerry said: ''Seeing pictures of my friend Katie Price after her recent surgery was pretty awful. Those wounds!

''And her ears look really big. I imagine they're swollen from where the face gets pulled up, but, that said, the last time I saw her they looked weird.

''I love Kate to bits but I think she's crossed the line.''

And Kerry suggested her friend should think twice before going under the knife again.

She added in her column for new! magazine: ''She's beautiful but she's clearly got terrible insecurities. She needs to be careful now.''

The 38-year-old star is thankful she's never had any similar issues after any of the cosmetic surgery she's had in the past.

She said: ''Touch wood, I've been really lucky when it comes to stuff like that.

''I've never had similar problems after a procedure, thank God.''

Last week, it was claimed 41-year-old Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - had had to fly back to Turkey to see her surgeon at Istanbul's Comfort Zone Surgery because her face wasn't healing properly.

A source said: ''Katie's really worried about how slowly the face lift is to heal and is frustrated that it's still swollen and hot.

''She's worried the scars are infected as they're oozing pus. so she's secretly flown back to Turkey for an emergency meeting with her surgeon, as part of the aftercare.''