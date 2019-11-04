Kerry Katona recent health problems have been caused by endometriosis.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was hospitalised last month with severe abdominal pain and although she ''initially thought it was a bad case of kidney stones'' that condition was ruled out.

But following a series of tests the indications are that the ''awful pain'' in Kerry's back is being caused by endometriosis - a condition where tissue that lines the womb is found outside of it causing chronic pelvic pain and can result in infertility.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: ''You may have seen me out and about looking very uncomfortable - it's because I'm still in such awful pain with my back. I can barely stand up straight. I'm sick of crying about it, but it's really restricting me.

''I'm going to a clinic later this month to see a gynae specialist, but early indications suggest it's endometriosis, which can take years to diagnose.''

The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has five children, Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, from her relationship with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - also revealed that her pain is having an impact on her mental health, because it is preventing her from doing housework.

She said: ''The pain is stopping me from doing housework, and when the housework starts building up it affects my mental health.''

Kerry - who is dating personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - also revealed that her pain has made her ''nervous'' about her upcoming pantomime performance in 'Sleeping Beauty'.

She added: ''All in all, I'm having a really rough time - I'm nervous about my panto starting next month, but if it comes to it, I'll just have to grit my teeth and get on with it.''