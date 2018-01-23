Kerry Katona is very happy to be single.

The 37-year-old star ended her brief relationship with comedian James English in October last year, and Kerry is currently perfectly content living the single life.

An insider told the new issue of Closer magazine: ''Kerry has always hopped from one relationship to the next, but something has changed and she's now comfortable without a man. She doesn't want just anyone - she says she'd rather hold out for someone decent, who respects her and can take care of her and the kids. She's learned her lessons from the past.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer has previously battled drug addiction and bipolar disorder.

But Kerry - who has been married three times - is now feeling better than ever, despite her acrimonious split from her third husband George Kay.

The source said: ''Kerry feels on top of the world. She loves the compliments she's getting about her looks, it's really boosted her after a difficult time. She jokes that she feels like a total MILF and says it's the best she's ever felt!''

Kerry's upbeat outlook has also been boosted by her rekindling her friendship with ex-husband Brian McFadden.

The duo were married from 2002 until 2006, and have daughters Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 14, together.

The insider revealed: ''She and Brian are getting on really well. She likes his new girlfriend [PE teacher Danielle Parkinson] and finds her down-to-earth, plus the girls like her, too.

''Putting the past behind her has helped Kerry to be happy in the moment more.''

By contrast, in November, Kerry claimed that a fake Tinder account had been set up in her name.

Kerry - who also has daughter Heidi, 10, and son Maxwell, nine, with her second husband Mark Croft - said she'd been targeted by a social media user, who set up a profile on the popular online dating site.