Kerry Katona is ''head of heels'' for her new boyfriend.

The Atomic Kitten singer teased this weekend that she was ''officially spoken for'' but refused to divulge who her new man was, but it's now been revealed that she's dating Ryan Mahoney after she met him six weeks ago on the popular dating app Bumble.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Kerry is head over heels. Ryan is just what she needs. He's very healthy and clean living and doesn't have any baggage.

''He's really into training and has been giving Kerry lots of tips about diet and nutrition. He's absolutely ripped too and she's hoping he can take her fitness to a new level.''

Kerry - who has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, Maxwell, nine, and Dylan, three, from previous marriages - has spent the past few weekends with him in Sussex.

The insider explained to the publication: ''She's spent the last few weekends with him and this weekend she packed all the kids off to Warrington so they could have some time alone and really get to know each other.''

Kerry set tongues wagging on Saturday (28.07.18) when she uploaded a photograph on Instagram of a bouquet of crystal-encrusted roses that her man had bought her.

She accompanied it with the caption: ''Well I'm officially spoken for!!! (sic)''

She added: ''These are just so beautiful!!!!! Thank you baby!!!! @.......??? (sic)''

However, news that she's now in a relationship came as a huge surprise to fans as just two weeks ago, the 37-year-old star said she was still ''single'' and would be willing to take part in a dating show in the hope of bagging herself a man.

She said: ''I'm single - been single for over a year now.''