Kerry Katona has offered to host Katie Price and her family for Christmas.

The former Atomic Kitten singer and her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney will be joined on December 25 by her mother, Sue Katona, and her own five kids - Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and five-year-old DJ - but she's happy to extend an invitation to her friend and her five children after the 'Loose Women' star was recently declared bankrupt.

Kerry wants to be there in her friend's hour of need because Katie, 41, was a huge support to her during her turbulent marriage to third husband George Kay, who died from a drugs overdose earlier this year.

She said: ''It's hard to tie her down - you can send her a million texts and she never replies until she wants something. That's how she is.

''But Kate is my friend and although we haven't seen each other in a while, we'll always be there for each other. I'd never want to see her out on her a**e. I know I can call her up tomorrow and say, 'Kate, I need somewhere to stay.'

''When I was going through a difficult time with George one night, I rang Kate. She said, 'Get in the car and come and stay here right now.' So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas - I'll take her in and all the kids.''

Kerry thinks her friend Katie - who has kids Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, Jett, six, and five-year-old Bunny from three previous relationships - will be ''strong'' through her latest hardship and it will teach her some positive lessons.

The 39-year-old star - who was declared bankrupt in 2008 and 2013 - told Closer magazine: ''A lot of people can feel embarrassed, ashamed, mortified, guilty, even suicidal - especially when you have little kids depending on you. You do feel like you have to put on a show, like, 'I'm fine.' I know Katie - and I think she puts on a really hard front.

''But she's strong - she'll get through this. Maybe she'll realise who her real friends are now the money is gone - that happened to me and it was a blessing in disguise.

''It's only money at the end of the day. She's got her health and five beautiful children - it's not the end of the world.''