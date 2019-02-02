Pop star Kerry Katona has confessed she is ''scared'' of dying.
Kerry Katona is ''scared'' of dying.
The 38-year-old singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third spouse George Kay - is worried about getting older because it brings her closer to her own mortality.
Asked if she worries about ageing, Kerry said to Now magazine: ''Yes, I'm going to be 40 next year.
''It's not about my looks - I look about 12 anyway. I'm scared of death.
''I know it sounds morbid but I'm so scared of leaving my children and missing out on their lives. I think, 'F**k, I''m 40. I have 44 Christmases left.'''
Kerry is currently single and after having such a turbulent personal life in the past, she's not in a rush to get into another relationship.
She said: ''To be honest, I don't even know if I want a man.
''I've gone from the extreme of meeting someone, falling in love, getting pregnant, getting married, and then divorced, to the point where I don't want anybody in my life.
''I've been hurt so much, I'm not letting anyone in. But at the same time, I don't want to be on my own.''
Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer admitted she's considering having some cosmetic surgery.
She said: ''Not at the minute but I was thinking about getting a boob job though.
''When I lift my arms, they look really good. I want to be able to walk around like, 'Hi boys! How are you?'''
