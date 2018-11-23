Kerry Katona says she is a ''serial marriager and divorcer''.

The 38-year-old former popstar - who has signed up to 'Celebs Go Dating' in a bid to find love - has been married three times and has Molly, 17, and Lilly, 16, with former husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with ex-husband Mark Croft, and DJ, four, with third husband George Kay.

Speaking in a new trailer for the show, Kerry called herself a ''serial marriager and divorcer'' and admitted never actually dates but claimed that her relationships follow the pattern of magazine deal, wedding, baby and divorce.

Kerry will join stars including Pete Wicks, Georgia Steel and Megan McKenna on the show and TV bosses are thrilled with their line-up.

A source told the Sun Online: ''Bosses are really happy with the new line-up.

''The show really feels as though it has gone through a revamp following the arrival of so many new faces.

''Producers are pleased Celebs will be back on screen sooner than first expected - as stars of the series have already met and filming is set to begin as early as this week.

''The cast has just the perfect mix of those who've been looking for The One for years like Kerry - and those who still need to learn the ropes when it comes to women.''

Meanwhile, Kerry recently revealed she has several scars on her body from various surgeries, including a £15,000 boob job fix and several rounds of liposuction, but insisted any new man she meets will ''have to accept'' her body as it is.

She said: ''Your body gets scarred, it gets wounded.

''I'm looking at my scars as a journey, as an era of my life. Each one tells a story.

''Anyone I fall in love with in the future will have to accept my scars because they are part of me.''

The former Atomic Kitten member underwent her first surgery in 2004 when she had breast implants in order to ''fill out'' her chest, after discovering that her breasts had dropped due to excess weight loss following her divorce from McFadden that same year.

After the birth of Heidi and Max, Kerry's breasts dropped again but her implants stayed in place creating a ''double bubble'' effect, and so in 2008 she then went under the knife again to have her boobs lifted.

In 2010, she underwent a tummy tuck, and in 2016, she had liposuction to take four and half litres of fat out of her body.

Several of her scars also come from having to rectify tattoo mistakes, many of which are in reference to her former spouses.