Kerry Katona has been hospitalised.

The 39-year-old singer has revealed she is currently receiving medical treatment but hasn't disclosed why she has been admitted to the facility.

Kerry shared a number of selfies from her hospital bed, where she had tubes attached to her arm, on Wednesday (16.10.19) evening on her Instagram Story but didn't give much away.

She started with one picture of herself sitting in the accident and emergency (A&E) department of a hospital before going on to reveal she had been admitted.

On one glum-looking post, she wrote: ''Still in hospital!!''

And on another, she wrote: ''Still in! Still no news!!''

However, on Thursday (17.10.19) morning, she appeared slightly chirpier and was passing the time watching 'Good Morning Britain' on TV.

She captioned her latest post: ''Laughing my head off @gmb watching @benshepardofficial and @kategarraway with a fake leg.''

Kerry - who has Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - reassured her fans that she hadn't been alone during her stint in hospital.

She shared a photo of her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney along with the caption: ''Bless him! Keeping me company xxxx.(sic)''

A few days ago, the former Atomic Kitten star praised Ryan for being so supportive while joking about her own romantic past.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together: ''Awww I don't post many pics of me and Ryan but I just want you all to know that this man has helped me find my self worth, he completely and utterly believes in me and has pushed the past sooo far away that it's just in view enough to see and learn from! It's taken me 39 years to fine this man (big shout out to @bumble) a year and a half ago!!

'' Tbf I'm normally pregnant, married and divorced in that about of time [laughing emojis] so just a little note to say thank you @ryanmahoney_7 not just from me but from the kids WE LOVE YOU and we appreciate everything that you have done for us all (sic)''