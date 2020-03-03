Kerry Katona has hit out online trolls who criticised her after she was photographed kissing boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

The former Atomic Kitten singer shared a screenshot of nasty internet comments after she was seen kissing Ryan as she prepared to move house.

Kerry - who has five children with three different men - took to her Instagram account to hit back at the hurtful keyboard warriors which took aim at her romantic history and criticised her parenting skills.

She wrote: ''Could you imagine saying this to someone's face!?? Think it's shocking how people think they know me! We've lived in that house for 5 years we have literally moved round the corner kids are still in the same school.

''I've been with Ryan for almost 2 years! And I'm NOT bankrupt!!!!!!! I am a bloody great mother!!!!!!!''

Kerry also defended her three failed marriages to former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George Kay respectively, claiming that she wouldn't have had her ''amazing'' children if she hadn't lived through those romances.

She wrote: ''If I hadn't of married 3 different men I wouldn't have the most amazing 5 beautiful babies I have!

''I was a baby myself 21 when I married first time. I couldn't force a marriage to stay together when he left me for someone else!

''Yep my 2nd marriage not my proudest wasn't in a good place but I did love him at some point and got two amazing kids from him and my 3rd I so badly wanted it to work and I tried so hard!!''

The 39-year-old star admits that it ''hurts'' when people criticise her as a mother but refuses to let the thoughts of others define her.

She posted: ''I am a strong person and other people's opinions do not define me as a person! But it hurts thinking that people actually think I'm a bad mum!''