Kerry Katona has hit back at her critics after her three-year-old daughter cut her own hair.

The Atomic Kitten singer took to social media earlier in the day to show off little Dylan-Jorge - who is known as DJ - and her new short blonde locks but quickly came under fire from others worried about what could have happened.

Now, Kerry has fought back, insisting that ''nobody was hurt'' and called for people to stop ''slagging her off''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''No body was hurt during dj hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying ''what if'' don't you all think I know this!!

''But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn't the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last! (sic)''

Earlier in the day, Kerry had shared a picture of DJ - who she has with her estranged husband George Kay - with her new short do on Instagram.

She captioned it: ''My dj who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair!!!! But she still looks beautiful. (sic)''

And alongside another snap of her toddler, Kerry admitted she may have to be buying hats for a while as DJ was off to do her first tester day at school.

She added: ''Dj working the camera.. Off for her tester day at school did my best with her hair but think it's gonna have to be hats for a while. (sic)''