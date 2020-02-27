Kerry Katona is having her pet dog put down on Friday (28.02.20).

The former Atomic Kitten singer is distraught that she has to take her beloved pooch Paddy to the vet to end his life because he has so many illnesses, including ''heart disease, lung disease, arthritis, cancer and doggy dementia'' as well as being incontinent.

Kerry loves the Labrador with all her heart and is devastated to have to have Paddy put down but she has been told it is the best thing for the animal by the veterinarian.

Sharing a video of her morning yoga session, the 39-year-old star was interrupted by her mutt mate who came to give her a kiss.

Kerry then said: ''Ah Paddy I love you. Paddy never, ever licks, do ya? Tonight is Paddy's last night as he goes to sleep tomorrow. That was a lot of kisses, are you telling me you love me?

''I don't want to do it but it's cruel to keep him alive because he's in so much pain. It is going to be so difficult.''

Kerry and her children will all be sleeping downstairs with Paddy this evening before he goes for his final walk.

Paddy initially belonged to Kerry's late third husband George Kay, who owned the dog from when he was six months old.

The blonde beauty previously admitted that she was reluctant to lose her canine companion because Paddy is one of the last links to George, who Kerry was married to for three years before they separated.

George - who is the father to Kerry's youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge, five - died in July 2019 at the age of 39 from a drug overdose.

Kerry is also mother to Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, from other relationships.