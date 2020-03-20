Kerry Katona thinks she's suffering from ''body dysmorphia''.

The 39-year-old star has shed around 30lbs over the last year but she can't understand why she's received so many compliments as she still doesn't like the way she looks, no matter what people, including her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney, tell her.

She said: ''I've been getting so many compliments about my body, but I just don't see it myself.

''I swear I'm suffering from body dysmorphia, as I don't like the way I look at all...

''People tell me I'm being silly, especially Ryan who thinks I'm the most beautiful thing to ever walk the earth. But the point is I don't see it.''

Kerry - who has Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 17, Heidi, 13, Max, 11, and five-year-old DJ from previous marriages - thinks she should be ''delighted'' with her figure but she was disappointed by holiday photos from her recent trip to the Maldives with Ryan.

She told new! magazine: ''I get it, I'm pretty much a middle-aged mum-of-five, so I should be delighted with my figure, but my confidence is low.

''I guess when I saw the pictures I didn't look as great as I hoped I would.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer has vowed to work out even more to try and make herself feel better.

She said: ''I'm determined to train harder than ever. I couldn't train properly while I was away because it was too hot.

''I don't know what my expectations for myself are, but I'm back on it again. I need to learn to love myself more.''

Just three months ago, Kerry was feeling more confident than ever before.

She said in December: ''I love my new figure and my confidence has gone through the roof. I'm surprised to be even wearing clothes at the moment as I love walking round in the nude. I'm confident and loving life. I feel the healthiest I have been in a long, long time.''