Kerry Katona hasn't had sex in a year and is on a strict ''man ban''.

The 37-year-old Atomic Kitten star has been celibate since splitting from her third husband George Kay last year and although she doesn't want to enter into a new relationship, she would love a fling.

She told The Sun: '''I've not had sex for a year, I'd love to get my leg over but I don't want a relationship.

''I get chatted up a lot by men in their 20s, it does wonders for my ego and I wouldn't rule out a toyboy, but I don't want anything serious right now. But I do miss having sex and a cuddle, who doesn't?'

Kerry - who has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, nine, from previous marriages and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George - recently admitted she was drinking ''three bottles of Prosecco'' a night in the middle of her marriage troubles.

She said: ''I became so isolated. I was drinking three bottles of Prosecco or Cava a night because he completely controlled my life.''

And Kerry previously admitted she feels ''emotionally scarred'' by her marriage to George.

She said: ''I really struggled at first because he was with me 24/7 and it was like a death. But it's just me and the kids at home now and a much happier house. He held me back, put me down and the financial strain of having him here was huge ...

''I had some amazing times but the bad outweighed the good. I feel emotionally scarred, but the children and I are the happiest we've been in a long time. I wouldn't take George back in a million years. Lilly would walk out if I did, and I'm not even attracted to him anymore.''